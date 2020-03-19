In shut down, e-commerce players see demand surge

As fears of the COVID-19 pandemic ensures a large-scale shutdown across the country and results in people working from home, e-commerce firms, especially in the consumer durables space are seeing a huge uptick in both volume and value of orders.

Moreover, e-commerce majors have reported that hoarding activity is on the rise and they are taking steps to ensure that it is curbed.

E-commerce platform Grofers has witnessed a rise in both the number of orders (45%) and order value (18%). Albinder Dhindsa, Co-founder & CEO, Grofers said, “In the last couple of days we have seen panic buying across a number of cities and categories. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad have seen a surge with nearly 80% growth followed by Delhi NCR and Hyderabad at 60% spike in business.”

According to Dhindsa, personal hygiene products, followed by floor cleaners have seen a surge in demand along with immunity-boosting products such as chyawanprash and honey.

The company said that essential items such as atta, dal and rice are also being bought in large quantities.

It is a similar story for another e-commerce major in the household segment; Big Basket. The company says that it has witnessed a 2x growth in terms of both traffic and revenue: and a 15-20% uptick in the basket value. A company spokesperson told DH, “In terms of supply chains, we have faced some disruptions in the last 3 days, we have taken corrective action and have geared up for supplies to meet the increased demand.”

The company said that it is seeing an uptick in demand in essentials such as staples, atta dal, fruits and vegetables. “We have not faced any issues in the supply of essentials since our private labels dominate this space,” they said, adding that the platform has not witnessed any hoarding behaviour on its platforms yet as it copes with increasing demand.

Global e-commerce major Amazon India admitted to a surge in demand and said it is working extensively with seller partners to ensure product availability, and bringing on the additional capacity for delivery, after stocks ran out on some popular items, especially in the household staples category.

In a blog, the company said that it has recently seen an increase in people shopping online, which, in the short term, is having an impact on how it serves customers.

“In particular, you will notice that we are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories. You will also notice that some of our delivery promises are longer than usual. We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on the additional capacity to deliver all of your orders.”

Amazon, like Grofers, has also said that it is working to ensure that prices are not artificially increased on basic need products during this pandemic. It said that sellers indulging in these practices have been barred from the platform.