Index of Industrial Production grows 2.4% in July

India's industrial production rose 2.4 per cent in July, according to the official data released on Monday.
The IIP had grown 11.5 per cent in July 2021.
As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 3.2 per cent in July 2022.
The mining output contracted 3.3 per cent while power generation increased 2.3 per cent during the same period.
In April 2020, industrial production had contracted 57.3 per cent due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
