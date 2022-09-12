Index of Industrial Production grows 2.4% in July

Index of Industrial Production grows 2.4% in July

The mining output contracted 3.3% while power generation increased 2.3% during the same period

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 12 2022, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 18:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

India's industrial production rose 2.4 per cent in July, according to the official data released on Monday.

The IIP had grown 11.5 per cent in July 2021.

As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 3.2 per cent in July 2022.

The mining output contracted 3.3 per cent while power generation increased 2.3 per cent during the same period.

In April 2020, industrial production had contracted 57.3 per cent due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IIP
Business News

What's Brewing

Truly autonomous cars impossible without human touch?

Truly autonomous cars impossible without human touch?

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

B'luru surgeon runs to beat traffic to conduct surgery

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

UP doctors use mobile torch lights to treat patients

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

NASA marks 9/11 anniversary with ISS photos of attack

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

Iron Lady? UK should hope Truss isn't a laughingstock

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

'Succession', 'Squid Game'? Emmy winners list out today

King Charles III's name has loaded history

King Charles III's name has loaded history

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

Love it or hate it, moonlighting is here to stay

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

2 tigresses, their cubs steal hearts in Nagarahole

 