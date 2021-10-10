India accounts for nearly 3% of global IPO proceeds worth $330.6 billion in Jan-Sept

With over 70 companies coming out with their initial share sales, India might have emerged as one of the top IPO markets in terms of proceeds at $9.7 billion in the first nine months of this year but the amount is just around 3 per cent of the total global IPO funds raised during the same period.

A staggering $330.66 billion has been mopped up so far this year till September through IPOs across the world.

In terms of the number of initial public offerings (IPOs) during the 2021 January-September period, India's count was 72 which is 4.4 per cent of the total IPOs during the same period, according to a report from leading consultancy EY.

Globally, there were 1,635 IPOs during the January-September 2021 period.

The report showed that the US topped the list in terms of IPO proceeds at stock exchanges NASDAQ and NYSE, followed by China's Shanghai (SSE and STAR), and Hong Kong (HKEx and GEM).

Others in the list are Shenzhen (SZSE and Chinext), London (Main and AIM), Euronext and Alternext, Korea (KRX and KOSDAQ), Sao Paulo (BM&F BOVESPA), Deutsche Borse (Main and Scale), NSE and BSE, NASDAQ OMX and First North.

EY noted that "India ranks 11th by proceeds globally in YTD 2021. Nasdaq and NYSE continue to dominate global markets in terms of IPO proceeds and are an attractive listing destination for companies across geographies".

Overall, there is a healthy spread of IPO activity across many markets which continue to experience mega IPO pipeline build up in India, it added.

According to the report, Asia-Pacific holds steady despite volatility and that YTD, "the region has recorded 750 IPOs, an increase of 35 per cent year-on-year, which raised $123.4 billion by proceeds – a 44 per cent year-on-year bump".

Technology is the most active sector in the region by both deal numbers (154 IPOs) and proceeds ($34.3 billion), it added.

