India aims to make domestic microchips by end of 2024: Report

Information technology minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said Micron Technology would start construction in August on a $2.75 billion chip assembly & test facility in Gujarat.

Reuters,
  • Jul 05 2023, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 09:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India will break ground next month on its first semiconductor assembly plant and begin producing its first domestically manufactured microchips by the end of 2024, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Information technology minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said Micron Technology would start construction in August on a $2.75 billion chip assembly and test facility in Gujarat, the newspaper reported.

Also read : DH Deciphers | Decoding India’s quest for semiconductor manufacturing

More details to follow...

