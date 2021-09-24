India antitrust body CCI fines United Breweries, Carlsberg in price-fixing case

India's antitrust watchdog on Friday imposed a penalty of 7.5 billion rupees ($102 million) on beer giant United Breweries and 1.2 billion rupees on Carlsberg India in a case related to cartelisation of beer prices in the country.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2018 raided the offices of the brewers and started an inquiry. The order casts a shadow on the brewers in a key growth market worth $7 billion.
