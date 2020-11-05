India best place for long term investment: PM Narendra Modi

India’s quest to become self-reliant is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said as he sought investment from the world’s largest pension and sovereign wealth funds from US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, the Middle East, Australia, and Singapore with around $6 trillion of assets under their management.

Addressing the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) 2020, he said that the country has one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the world.

"If you want returns with reliability, India is the place to be. If you want demand with democracy, India is the place to be. If you want stability with sustainability, India is the place to be. If you want growth with a green approach, India is the place to be," Modi said, Addressing the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) 2020.

"India offers democracy, demography, demand as well as diversity. Such is our diversity that you get multiple markets within one market. These come with multiple pocket sizes and multiple preferences. These come with multiple kinds of weather and multiple levels of development", he added.

India has shown remarkable resilience in this pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring eco-stability, Modi stated during his address.

India’s reforms in agriculture open up new exciting possibilities to partner with the farmers, he said.