India bond yields rise as Brent crude near $100 per barrel

Indian government bond yields rose in opening trades on Wednesday, as the benchmark Brent crude contract briefly rose above $100 per barrel adding to the disquiet over inflation.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 7.3027 per cent as of 0335 GMT. The yield has risen 10 basis points in the last four sessions. It had ended at 7.2811 per cent on Tuesday.

The benchmark Brent crude contract touched over $100 per barrel on fears of an output cut by Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+.