India can reach $300 billion electronics manufacturing by 2026, says Vision document

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has outlined a $300 billion electronics production vision document on Monday which aims to increase India's electronics export to $120 billion by 2026 from the current $15 billion.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in association with India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), released a 5-year roadmap and Vision Document for the electronics sector today, titled “$300 billion Sustainable Electronics Manufacturing & Exports by 2026."

The vision document gives detailed targets and roadmap for India’s transformation into $300 billion electronics manufacturing powerhouse by 2026, from the current $75 billion.

The domestic market is expected to increase from $65 billion to $180 billion over the next 5 years.

Amongst the key products that are expected to lead India’s growth in electronics manufacturing include Mobile Phones, IT Hardware (laptops, tablets), Consumer electronics (TV and audio), Industrial electronics, Auto electronics, Electronic components, LED Lighting, Strategic electronics, PCBA, Wearables and hearables, and Telecom equipment (see chart). Mobile manufacturing that is expected to cross $100 billion annual production - up from the current $30 billion - is expected to constitute nearly 40% of this ambitious growth, said the report.

Releasing the report, Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government was working towards making it possible to set up large factories with a footprint of over over 40,000 employees and uptil 1 lakh to be able to produce on a global scale.

"This requires changes in labour regulations and I have already spoken to the labour minister and received commitment that whatever changes will need to be made will be made for sompnies to set up large factories in the country," the Minister said.

"India is one of the leading contenders for alternate solutions for global electronics companies. The electronics sector has the potential to become one of the top exports of India in the next 3-5 years. Electronics exports may account for significant contributions to the Indian economy in terms of foreign exchange earnings and employment generation," said the document.

"To witness India's top ranking globally in the electronics industry, we need tactical and strategic steps for each product line and supportive directions to our domestic players," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

