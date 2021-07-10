India expands mango export footprint to newer destinations

India has expanded its footprint of mango exports to the newer countries this season, notwithstanding logistical challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a major initiative which would boost mango export potential from the eastern region, especially to Middle East countries, a consignment of Fazil mango variety sourced from Malda district of West Bengal was exported on Saturday to Bahrain.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) been initiating measures to boost mango exports from non-traditional regions and states. It has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports.

The shipment to Bahrain comes a few days after APEDA organised a mango promotion programme at Doha, Qatar where nine varieties of mangoes from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were displayed at the stores, the commerce ministry said.

The nine varieties which were exported include Khirsapati (Malda, West Bengal), Lakkhanbhog (Malda, West Bengal), Fazli (Malda, West Bengal), Dusshheri (Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh) and Amrapali and Chausa (Malda, West Bengal) and Langra (Nadiya, West Bengal).

In June, a week-long Indian mango promotion programme was organised in Bahrain where 16 varieties of the fruit including three Khirsapati and Lakshmanbhog (West Bengal), Zardalu (Bihar) were displayed.

The varieties of mangoes were sold through 13 stores of the group in Bahrain. The mangoes were sourced from farmers in Bengal and Bihar by APEDA registered exporter.

APEDA has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports. It recently organised mango festival in Berlin.

For the first time in this season, India has shipped a consignment of 2.5 metric tonne (MTs) of Banganapalli and Survarnarekha mangoes sourced from farmers in Krishna & Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh recently.