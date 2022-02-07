India exports 30.68 lakh tonne sugar in October-January, says traders' body

India exports 30.68 lakh tonne sugar in October-Jan

Mills have contracted to export 46 lakh tonne sugar without the government subsidy so far in the 2021-22 marketing year

Sugar mills exported 30.68 lakh tonne sugar till January of the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year that started from October 1, trade body AISTA said on Monday.

About 6.32 lakh tonne sugar is in transit, All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said in a statement.

Mills have contracted to export 46 lakh tonne sugar without the government subsidy so far in the 2021-22 marketing year, it added.

Sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

Sugar exports this year are being undertaken without the government subsidy.

According to AISTA, mills exported total 30,68,697 tonne sugar from October 2021 to January this year.

"Indian sugar mills continue to get the premium on their sugar and have sold in the range of 19.5 to 20 cents per pound equivalent," it said.

Mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka have sold raw sugar at Rs 31-31.80 per kg, it added.

The trade body also mentioned that the international sugar prices are hovering around 18.25 cents per pound.

The market trends should depend upon the sugar production estimates and weather conditions in the coming months in Brazil as well as Brazilian gasoline policy, it added.

Expressing concern over shortage of rail wagons for sugar transportation for export purpose, AISTA said mills in Maharashtra and Karnataka continue to face the problem of railway wagons as sugar for export is mainly getting lifted from these states only.

During the 2020-21 marketing year, the country had exported a record 7.23 million tonne sugar. The maximum shipments were undertaken with the help of government subsidy.

