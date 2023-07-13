India finmin not considering tax waivers for Tesla

India finmin not considering tax waivers for Tesla

'Any duty waiver for Tesla is not under active consideration of the Department of Revenue, as of now,' Malhotra said on Thursday.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 13 2023, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 21:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's finance ministry is not considering any duty waivers for US automaker Tesla Inc, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told Reuters on Thursday.

Last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing the car maker to make a "significant investment" in the country, adding that such an announcement was expected soon.

Read | Tesla in talks with India to set up factory: Report

In the past, talks between the US carmaker and the Indian government have involved seeking customs duty waivers for importing its electric vehicles, which was rejected by India.

"Any duty waiver for Tesla is not under active consideration of the Department of Revenue, as of now," Malhotra said on Thursday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Tesla

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 