India has a different use for AI, says Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has different use cases in developed economies and developing economies at the Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum, according to an Economic Times report.

He explained that the narrative of AI and automation taking away jobs and replacing humans stems from a Western perspective.

The chairman who was the chief executive of TCS, India’s largest IT services company, said that in developed economies, AI was being used to improve efficiency of markets and to deal with an ageing workforce. In India, however, it was being used to create markets in the first place, he said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been outspoken about how AI is mature in developed economies and how regulation needs to be introduced to provide broad guidance in a article published in Financial Times in January.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview with CNBC in 2018 that rather than fearing the rise of technology, developers should follow a set of human values and principles that guide the choices that they make.