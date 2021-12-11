India has over 98% fully protected bank accounts

The fully protected bank accounts at the end of March this year stood at 98.1% of the total number of bank accounts after the Centre enhanced deposit cover to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, as per official data.

This is 18 percentage points higher than the international benchmark of 80%. This has been made possible only within one year of the Centre passing deposit insurance bill.

To highlight this achievement, PM Modi will address an event on ‘Depositors First in India’ on Sunday.

The first tranche of interim payments has been released by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation recently, against claims received from depositors of 16 Urban Cooperative Banks which are under restrictions by the Reserve Bank of India, the Prime Minister’s office said.

Payout of over Rs1,300 crore has been made to alternate bank accounts of over 1 lakh depositors against their claims.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will be present on the occasion among others, along with the Prime Minister.

Deposit insurance covers all deposits such as savings, fixed, current, recurring deposits, in all commercial banks, functioning in India. Deposits in the state, central and primary cooperative banks, functioning in states and union territories are also covered.

Last year, the government increased the insurance cover on deposits by five times to Rs 5 lakh. The enhanced deposit insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh came into effect from 2020. Before this, the increase was done in 1993, after a gap of 27 years. The deposit cover was then increased to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 30,000 in 1980.

