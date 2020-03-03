India imposes curbs on export of medicines

India, the world's biggest supplier of generic drugs, on Tuesday, imposed curbs on export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines, including paracetamol, to ensure that it does not face shortages amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), drugs restricted for exports include common antibiotics metronidazole, and those used to treat bacterial and other infections as well as vitamin B1 and B12 ingredients.

Government has also issued directions to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority and Drugs Controller General of India to ensure an adequate supply of medicines at affordable prices in the market and to prevent black marketing, illegal hoarding, creation of artificial shortages in the country.

A committee headed by Joint Drugs Controller Eshwara Reddy reviewed the availability of drugs in the country and found that the current stock of APIs may be sufficient for two to three months to manufacture medicines.

The committee mentioned that there is no need to panic so far as drug security is concerned, an official statement said.

As per the latest available information, most of the Chinese companies manufacturing pharmaceutical ingredients, excluding those in Hubei province, have now resumed operations partially and expected to resume fully by the end of March.