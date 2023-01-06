India in a relative 'bright spot', says IMF official

India in a relative 'bright spot', must leverage exports, says IMF official

  • Jan 06 2023, 12:50 ist
India is in a relative "bright spot" in the world economy, but needs to leverage its existing strength in services exports and extend it to job-rich manufacturing exports, a top official at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

"India is a relative bright spot in the world economy today, growing at rates significantly," IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said at an event in New Delhi.

"Macroeconomic policies are responding to the significant headwinds, with fiscal policy measures supporting vulnerable groups and monetary policy addressing persistently high inflation." 

