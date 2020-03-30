India Inc pitches in to fight COVID-19 pandemic

As India grapples with COVID-19, corporate India has started pouring in huge contributions to the newly created Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to fight the unprecedented crisis.

The Tatas pledged Rs 1,500 crore for combating coronavirus pandemic. Tata Sons, the holding firm of the Tata group companies, announced an additional Rs 1,000 crore support towards COVID-19 and related activities.

Mukesh Ambani controlled Reliance Industries has also contributed Rs 500 crore to PM-CARES.

Joining the likes of other corporates, engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) also announced Rs 150 crore donation to the fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak and said it has set aside over Rs 500 crore per month to support about 1.60 lakh contract workers.

Digital payments company Paytm said it aims to contribute Rs 500 crore to the fund. For every contribution or any other payment made on Paytm using the wallet, UPI and Paytm Bank debit card, the company will contribute an extra up to Rs 10, Paytm said in a statement.

Flipkart-owned PhonePe also launched a donation drive and said it aims to contribute up to Rs 100 crore to PM CARES Fund towards fighting coronavirus crisis. PhonePe said it will contribute Rs 10 for every user, who donates to the fund via the PhonePe App using UPI by April 30, 2020. Gautam Adani also pitched in, announcing a Rs 100 crore contribution by his group’s philanthropy arm to the Prime Minister’s Fund to fight coronavirus outbreak.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and its managing director Uday Kotak announced a Rs 60 crore donation. The bank will be donating Rs 25 crore to the “PM Cares Fund” and Rs 10 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for COVID-19, it said in a tweet. Uday Kotak, the wealthiest banker in the country, will be donating Rs 25 crore to the “PM Cares Fund”, another tweet said.

Two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company and its Group companies have announced their commitment to donate Rs 25 crore to the PM’s Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.

Infosys Foundation has also committed Rs 100 crore to fight COVID-19.