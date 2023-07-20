India-Japan sign MOU to develop semiconductor ecosystem

India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing.

The agreement was signed between Vaishnaw and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura in the national capital.

"Japan and India have signed a memorandum for semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, talent development and to bring resilience in the semiconductor supply chain," Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here.

The nations will create the "implementation organisation" that will work on government-to-government and industry-to-industry cooperation, Vaishnaw added.

India has had multiple rounds of discussion with the Japanese government, and the two countries will create an "implementation organisation soon to discuss industry-to-industry and government-to-government collaboration", he said.

Japan’s Rapidus Corp., which is a semiconductor manufacturer established with the support of eight major Japanese companies—including SoftBank, Sony, and Toyota—will play a major role in this MoU, Vaishnaw said.