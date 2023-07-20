India-Japan sign MOU to develop semiconductor ecosystem

India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing.
The agreement was signed between Vaishnaw and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura in the national capital.
"Japan and India have signed a memorandum for semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, talent development and to bring resilience in the semiconductor supply chain," Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here.
Also Read: Vedanta says awaiting govt nod for semiconductor plant
The nations will create the "implementation organisation" that will work on government-to-government and industry-to-industry cooperation, Vaishnaw added.
India has had multiple rounds of discussion with the Japanese government, and the two countries will create an "implementation organisation soon to discuss industry-to-industry and government-to-government collaboration", he said.
Japan’s Rapidus Corp., which is a semiconductor manufacturer established with the support of eight major Japanese companies—including SoftBank, Sony, and Toyota—will play a major role in this MoU, Vaishnaw said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city
India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby
Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy
China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger
Homestays draw tourists to Kashmir's border villages