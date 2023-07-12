India Mobile Congress to be held from October 27-29

India Mobile Congress 2023 to be held from October 27-29

The three-day event will be themed as ‘Global Digital Innovation’ in which five nations will join as partner countries.

Gyanendra Keshri
Gyanendra Keshri, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 22:50 ist
Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses during the India Mobile Congress 2023 'Curtain Raiser' event, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The seventh edition of India Mobile Congress, a digital technology exhibition co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), will be held from 27th – 29th October in the national capital.

Addressing a media conference on Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the three-day event will be themed as ‘Global Digital Innovation’ in which five nations will join as partner countries.

“There will be five partner countries which the IMC (India Mobile Congress) will decide in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs,” Vaishnaw told reporters.

Also Read: How India’s telecom sector fares in a 5G world

He said the event will have participation from various industries including, drone, satellite, communication, mobile phone manufacturing, electronics manufacturing and cyber security.

This year’s event is expected to attract around 100,000 participants, 5,000 chief executive officer-level delegates, 350 speakers, and 400 exhibitors.

The fifth generation (5G) telecom service was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indian Mobile Congress event last year.

This year, the key programmes will put spotlight on 6G, advancements in 5G networks, the increasing use of AI in telecommunications and other domains, Edge Computing, Industry 4.0, and the emergence of India Stack, according to an official statement released by the organisers.

“This year, we are trying to give a lot of importance to what our country is doing on the 5G front including the use cases and also will ensure larger involvement of different states and ministries,” said V L Kantha Rao, Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunication.
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Ashwini Vaishnaw
India Mobile Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 