India Mobile Congress 2023 to be held from October 27-29

The seventh edition of India Mobile Congress, a digital technology exhibition co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), will be held from 27th – 29th October in the national capital.

Addressing a media conference on Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the three-day event will be themed as ‘Global Digital Innovation’ in which five nations will join as partner countries.

“There will be five partner countries which the IMC (India Mobile Congress) will decide in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs,” Vaishnaw told reporters.

Also Read: How India’s telecom sector fares in a 5G world

He said the event will have participation from various industries including, drone, satellite, communication, mobile phone manufacturing, electronics manufacturing and cyber security.

This year’s event is expected to attract around 100,000 participants, 5,000 chief executive officer-level delegates, 350 speakers, and 400 exhibitors.

The fifth generation (5G) telecom service was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indian Mobile Congress event last year.

This year, the key programmes will put spotlight on 6G, advancements in 5G networks, the increasing use of AI in telecommunications and other domains, Edge Computing, Industry 4.0, and the emergence of India Stack, according to an official statement released by the organisers.

“This year, we are trying to give a lot of importance to what our country is doing on the 5G front including the use cases and also will ensure larger involvement of different states and ministries,” said V L Kantha Rao, Additional Secretary, Department of Telecommunication.

