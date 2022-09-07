India needs to have semiconductor technology: Adani

India needs to be self-reliant in semiconductor technology: Adani

Adani said that US' help would be critical in India becoming self-reliant in semiconductor manufacturing

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 07 2022, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 17:18 ist
Gautam Adani. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Billionaire businessman and chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani on Thursday said that India needs to become self-reliant in manufacturing of semiconductors.

Addressing the India Ideas Summit organised by US-India Business Council, he said that US' help would be critical in making India self-reliant in semiconductor manufacturing.

"Due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips, which are vital for running everything from cars to computers to aircraft and military equipments, industries are suffering," Adani said.

Also Read | Intel says it has no current plans to start manufacturing in India

"Indian government wants to start domestic manufacturing of semi-conductor chips so that it can be in a position to export them in future," he said in his address.

"To help India become self-reliant in semi-conductor technology, US can be of great help," Adani said.

"India cannot remain dependent on global supply chains, as chips are required by everyone," he said.

Adani also received the USIBC Global Leadership Award during the summit.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

semiconductor
Gautam Adani
Business News

What's Brewing

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

 