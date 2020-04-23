India oil imports decline 7.4% in March from February: Sources

'India oil imports decline 7.4% in March from February'

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2020, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 18:19 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

India imported about 7.4% less oil in March, compared with the pervious month, as some refineries had to cut crude processing due to low demand and shut units for maintenance, according to preliminary tanker arrival data obtained from shipping and industry sources.

India shipped in about 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd) oil in March, nearly 2.4% more than a year earlier, the data showed.

The share of Latin American nations in March rose to 18.8% from 17.9% a year earlier largely due to higher purchases of Mexican oil. Middle Eastern countries supplied about 59% of India's overall oil imports in March, down from 60% a year earlier, the data showed.

The share of African oil in India's overall imports declined to 9.6% from 12% a year ago. The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate.

