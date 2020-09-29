India opens dumping probe on copper tube, pipe imports

India opens dumping probe on Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand copper tube, pipe imports

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Sep 29 2020, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 10:26 ist
India is investigating imports of copper tubes and pipes from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand. Credit: Reuters

India is investigating imports of copper tubes and pipes from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand, to determine whether producers in these countries were receiving unfair subsidies, the government said.

The investigation by India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies, the investigative arm of the commerce ministry, could result in these imports facing countervailing duties, said a government circular posted on Friday.

The probe covers imports shipped between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020.

"The Authority has also received the import data of customs of the subject goods during the past four years which indicate increased imports mainly from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam collectively account for more than 90 per cent of total imports of subject goods," the circular said.

In a statement to Reuters, the Vietnamese foreign ministry said Vietnam strictly adhered to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

"Trade issues between Vietnam and India should be considered objectively, fairly and transparently in accordance with WTO rules, and bilateral and multilateral trade agreements that the two countries both joined," the ministry's spokeswoman said in the statement.

Calls to two Vietnam-based companies named in the Indian investigation were not answered. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Thailand
Vietnam
Malaysia
Imports
Copper
World Trade Organisation

What's Brewing

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

 