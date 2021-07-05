India Pesticides shares debut with nearly 22% premium

Shares of India Pesticides Ltd on Monday got listed with a premium of nearly 22 per cent against its issue price of Rs 296.

It got listed at Rs 360, registering a gain of 21.62 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. The stock then jumped 24.32 per cent to Rs 368.

At the NSE, it debuted at Rs 350, witnessing a jump of 18.24 per cent.

The initial public offer of India Pesticides Limited was subscribed 29 times last month.

The price range for the Rs 800-crore offer was Rs 290-296 per share.

India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company, which has growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides, and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients.