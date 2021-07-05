India Pesticides shares debut with nearly 22% premium

Shares of India Pesticides Ltd on Monday got listed with a premium of nearly 22 per cent against its issue price of Rs 296.
It got listed at Rs 360, registering a gain of 21.62 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. The stock then jumped 24.32 per cent to Rs 368.
At the NSE, it debuted at Rs 350, witnessing a jump of 18.24 per cent.
The initial public offer of India Pesticides Limited was subscribed 29 times last month.
The price range for the Rs 800-crore offer was Rs 290-296 per share.
India Pesticides is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical company, which has growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides, and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year
Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms
Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances
Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos
'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'
Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?
DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!
Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims
Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes