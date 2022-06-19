India Post bank services on WhatsApp likely: Report

India Post, Postal banking services may be available on WhatsApp: Report

Initially, IPPB services on WhatsApp are likely to be limited to checking account balances and requesting opening new accounts

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2022, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 17:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

As the Centre looks to make more services under its wing digital, it is now mulling making the banking services of India Post available on Whatsapp.

The government is mulling tying up with WhatsApp for a range of allied services and and a tie up with the postal service itself may also be in the offing, a report by The Economic Times said.

Initially, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) services on WhatsApp are likely to be limited to checking account balances and requesting opening new accounts.

"A pilot project will be run over the next 60 days with services of IPPB such as balance enquiry, request for a new account, changing pin and passwords being tested out," one of the people in the know told the publication.

Some customers will also be able to withdraw cash, make deposits and update PAN/ Aadhar in the initial phase, the publication reported.

In future, if the tie up with India Post works out, booking couriers, opening salary accounts and making doorstep disbursal of payments will also be explored.

DH could not independently verify the report.

At present, India Post services do not allow making digital or UPI payments.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India Post
Business News
WhatsApp

What's Brewing

A look at power father-child duos in politics

A look at power father-child duos in politics

Father's Day: my dad, my hero

Father's Day: my dad, my hero

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Grandma knows best!

Grandma knows best!

 