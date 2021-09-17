India requires more tech centres, need to be constructed speedily: MSME Minister Narayan Rane

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Narayan Rane on Friday said that for a population of 135 crore, the nation needs more technology centres which need to be speedily constructed.

He said this while virtually inaugurating a Technology Centre at Rohtak, Haryana.

He added that the new technology developed in these centres should be taken to more and more people, for building a nation of entrepreneurs.

"The technology developed in these MSME centres will give a good impetus to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

In a separate statement, the ministry said the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) launched the SPIN (Strengthening the Potential of India) scheme and set up a pottery cluster under SFURTI Scheme in Varanasi to empower over 1,100 people of the marginalised potters' community.

Under SPIN, KVIC will facilitate potters to get easy loans from banks that will help the potters to diversify their activities and enhance their income.

A Kashi Pottery Cluster was also started at Village Bhatti in Varanasi.

The cluster, set up over an area of 7,100 square feet at the cost of Rs 2.50 crore, has provided direct employment to 340 pottery artisans.

It is equipped with modern equipment like furnaces, electric potter wheels, blunger machines, pugmills and other modern equipment for the higher production of clay pottery.