India’s forex reserves up by $1.45 billion; snaps 4-week losing streak

India’s forex reserves have increased for the first time in the past five weeks under review

Gyanendra Keshri
Gyanendra Keshri, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 10 2023, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 21:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Snapping four weeks of losing streak, India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves rose by $1.45 billion to $562.40 billion for the week ended March 3, RBI data showed.

The foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, jumped by $1.18 billion to $497.08 billion during the week under review, as per the weekly statistical supplement released by the RBI.

The value of gold reserves increased by $282 million to $42.03 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $8 million to $5.10 billion. However, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) fell by $13 million to $18.17 billion during the week under review.

India’s forex reserves have increased for the first time in the past five weeks under review. The forex kitty had declined by $325 million during the week February 24. 

