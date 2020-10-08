India’s GDP expected to contract by 9.6 per cent this fiscal: World Bank

The World Bank has trebled its projection for India's economic contraction in 2020-21 – from 3.2% earlier to 9.6% due to covid-related lockdowns and a decline in household income.

In its latest South Asia Economic Focus report ahead of the annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, the global lender said the country's economic situation is "much worse" than ever seen before.

It said half the Indian households are vulnerable to shocks post Covid. The slowdown in India is expected to depress manufacturing and exporting industries, and the construction sector is also likely to experience a protracted slowdown due to a limited pipeline of public sector infrastructure projects.

Weak activity, domestically and abroad, will depress both imports and exports. Thus, the current account is expected to reach a surplus of 0.7% of GDP in FY21 and is projected to gradually return to a deficit in later years, the report said.

The report came a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that revival of the nation's economy post the Covid lockdown was clearly visible and the indicators looked positive. "We are getting good positive marks from high frequency indicators. Indicators from all states show a revival," she had said.

The World Bank estimated economic growth to rebound to 5.4% in 2021-22. However, it expected potential output to remain depressed in the medium term and inflation to remain around the RBI’s target range mid-point of 4% in the near term.

Public debt is expected to remain elevated, around 94%, due to the gradual pace of recovery, it said. While policy interventions have preserved the normal functioning of financial markets thus far, the Bank said, demand slowdown could lead to rising loan delinquencies and risk aversion.