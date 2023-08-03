India’s services sector logs fastest growth in 13 years

Services sector, which accounts for more than half of India’s GDP, posted its fastest expansion in 13 years in July on the back of strong demands in both domestic as well as international markets, according to a survey conducted by S&P Global.

Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services surged to 62.3 in July from 58.5 recorded in the previous month. The index signalled the sharpest increase in output since June 2010.

PMI print above 50 indicates growth in the sector while below 50 shows contraction. The PMI has remained above the 50-mark since August 2021, the longest such stretch since August 2011.

Demand for Indian services improved to the greatest extent in over 13 years during July, with around 29% of survey participants reporting higher intakes of new business, the rating agency noted in its monthly report.

“Momentum in services activity picked up in July, supported by buoyant domestic demand and a marked rise in export orders,” said Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays.

The growth in the sector was boosted by a pick-up in international sales. Service providers noted the second-fastest increase in new export orders since the series started in September 2014. Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the UAE were key sources of growth in international sales.

"The broad increases in sales across the domestic and international markets are particularly welcoming news, especially in light of the challenging global economic scenario,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Despite a strong uptick in demands, expansion in employment remained muted. It was broadly similar to those seen in the prior two months. Nevertheless, companies continued to add to their workforces by hiring a combination of part-time, full-time, permanent and temporary staff.

The rate of inflation in the services sector rose to a 13-month high. Higher food, labour and transportation costs were cited as the key reasons for the jump in input cost inflation.

“Although input cost inflation ticked higher in July, service providers were again cautious in their price-setting decisions amid efforts to not deter sales,” De Lima said.

PMI is a survey-based economic indicator compiled by S&P Global. Services PMI is based on the responses of around 400 service firms from across sectors including finance, insurance, real estate, transport, communication and business services.

Looking at the sub-sector data, Finance & Insurance was the brightest spot regarding business activity and new orders, topping the growth rankings in both instances. As for inflation, the sharpest increase in input costs was seen in Consumer Services and for output charges in Real Estate & Business Services.