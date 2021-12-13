India tablet market to grow 4% in Q4 despite chip shortage

The India tablet market is set to grow around 4 per cent (on-year) in the fourth quarter (Q4) with the festive sales, as chip shortage continues to challenge the tablet original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), a new report showed on Monday.

Tablet market in India witnessed an outstanding 116 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in the third quarter (Q3) 2021, mostly driven by continued consumer demand in the run-up to the festive season, according to the report by Gurugram-based market research firm CMR.

"The current supply side dynamics, including chip shortage, will potentially pose challenges for tablet OEMs. However, we believe tablet brands will be able to navigate these challenges, and the overall tablet market will continue to maintain its growth curve in Q4 2021," said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

In the third quarter, Lenovo led the tablet market with 47 per cent market share in the country.

"The quarter also saw the debut of new market entrants, such as realme, entering the fray with their tablet offering, the realme Pad. This debut augurs well for the overall tablet industry," Kumari added.

Apple was at the second position with 23 per cent market share and iPad Air 2020 garnered 10 per cent market share.

Samsung was placed third with 19 per cent market share and with its debut in the tablet market, realme secured a 6 per cent market share, said the report.

In terms of chipsets, MediaTek led the tablet market with 38 per cent market share, followed by Qualcomm with 33 per cent and Apple with 23 per cent market share.

Watch the latest DH videos here: