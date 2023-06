India to cut power tariff during solar hours, raise for peak hours

Power tariff in India would be up to 20 per cent less during solar hours and up to 20 per cent higher during peak hours under new amendments to the electricity rules, the power ministry said on Friday, in a move aimed at increasing the use of renewable energy.

The amendments introduce time-of-day tariff and will come into effect from April 2025 for all consumers except agricultural.

"Since solar power is cheaper, the tariff during the solar hours will be less, so the consumer benefits," Power Minister R K Singh said in a statement.

"During non solar hours thermal and hydro power as well as gas based capacity is used - their costs are higher than that of solar power - this will be reflected in time-of-day tariff."