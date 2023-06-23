India to raise power tariff during peak hours

India to cut power tariff during solar hours, raise for peak hours

The amendments introduce time-of-day tariff and will come into effect from April 2025 for all consumers except agricultural.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 23 2023, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 13:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Power tariff in India would be up to 20 per cent less during solar hours and up to 20 per cent higher during peak hours under new amendments to the electricity rules, the power ministry said on Friday, in a move aimed at increasing the use of renewable energy.

The amendments introduce time-of-day tariff and will come into effect from April 2025 for all consumers except agricultural.

Also read | 90-year-old with just two bulbs gets Rs 1 lakh electricity bill in Karnataka

"Since solar power is cheaper, the tariff during the solar hours will be less, so the consumer benefits," Power Minister R K Singh said in a statement.

"During non solar hours thermal and hydro power as well as gas based capacity is used - their costs are higher than that of solar power - this will be reflected in time-of-day tariff."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub

James Cameron wishes he'd sounded alarm over Titan sub

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study

UP heat wave likely doubled by climate change: study

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Social connectedness vital to survive climate disasters

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Neymar could face $1M fine for environmental violations

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Why Modi and other top Indian leaders stay single

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

Coffee, idli-dosa lovers, beware! Price rise on cards

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

TXT, Jonas Brothers collaborate for 'Do It Like That'

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

K'taka man fights bear, walks 2 kms with eye gouged out

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Modi gifts eco-friendly diamond to Jill Biden

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

Why the Titanic disaster still enthralls

 