India to host World Coffee Conference for first time: Four-day event in Bengaluru from September 25

ICO is organising the event in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India.

  • Jul 31 2023, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 15:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India will be hosting a World Coffee Conference for the first time, with its fifth edition promoted by the International Coffee Organisation to be held in Bengaluru from September 25 to September 28.

ICO is the primary intergovernmental organisation dedicated to promoting the coffee trade and fostering cooperation among coffee-producing and consuming nations.

At a preview ceremony of WCC 2023 where its logo was unveiled here on Monday, Coffee Board of India CEO and Secretary K G Jagadeesha announced that tennis player Rohan Bopanna would be the brand ambassador of the event.

Also Read | Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

ICO is organising the event in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India.

"WCC (2023) is being organised for the first time in Asia and it is set to bring immense benefits to coffee farmers in India," Jagadeesha said.

"By promoting the coffees of India on a global stage, the event will create new opportunities and markets for these farmers".

'Sustainability through Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture' is the central theme for the event, featuring conferences, exhibitions, skill-building workshops, CEOs & global leaders forum and a growers conclave, among programmes.

Producers, curers, roasters, exporters, policymakers and researchers from 80-plus countries are expected to take part in WCC 2023. Previous editions of the WCC were held in England (2001), Brazil (2005), Guatemala (2010) and Ethiopia (2016).

