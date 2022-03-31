India to import 100 tonne of natural uranium in FY23

India to import 100 tonne of uranium to power nuclear power plants in FY23

During the fiscal 2021-22, no nuclear fuel was imported by India

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  Mar 31 2022, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 12:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AP Photo

India will be importing 100 tonne of natural uranium and 133 units of fuel assemblies next fiscal, the government said.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions and Prime Minister's Office said 100 tonne of natural uranium in the form of uranium ore concentrate is scheduled to be imported during 2022-23.

He also said 133 numbers of fuel assemblies are scheduled to be imported next fiscal.

Singh said the Indian government has entered into an agreement with the Government of Russian Federation for supply of fuel for Russian reactors at Kudankulam, throughout the operation of power units.

India also entered into a uranium Purchase Agreement with Canada, Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, Singh said.

As on date, an adequate stockpile of imported Natural uranium is available at the Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), for supply of fuel to various reactor sites under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, he added.

During the fiscal 2021-22, no nuclear fuel was imported by India.

On the other hand, during FY21, 999.82 tonne natural uranium ore concentrate was imported from Kazakhstan for Rs 572.44 crore and 1,000.479 tonne was imported from Canada for Rs 618.95 crore, Singh said.

