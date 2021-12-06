India to make legal framework for new work modes

India is working on a comprehensive framework for remote work that will outline businesses' responsibilities to remote workers.

According to those acquainted with the plan, the goal is to create a legal framework for the new work modes that have emerged in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, such as work from home or hybrid working, in order to safeguard employees from the extremely infectious coronavirus.

Fixing work hours for employees and compensating them for extra expenses such as power and internet usage spent as a result of working from home are some of the possibilities being investigated.

According to a top government official, in a report by Economic Times, discussions have begun to determine how India might regulate work from home, which is projected to become the standard in the future.

"A consultancy firm has been hired to assess the 'future of employment' in light of the pandemic and the benefits it provides to stakeholders," the official said.

The government formalised work from home for the services industry with a standing order in January of this year, allowing businesses and employees to agree on work hours and other service requirements.

The move, however, was viewed as a sham because the services industry, which is mostly comprised of IT and ITeS, has already been allowing employees to work from home under specific circumstances.

