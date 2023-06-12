India transfers Rs 1.18 lakh crore of taxes to states

The transfer is a part of monthly shifting of federal taxes to states

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2023, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 16:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian government has transferred a higher-than-normal amount of Rs 1.18 lakh crore ($14.31 billion) in taxes to state governments to help speed up capital spending, it said in a statement on Monday.

The transfer is a part of monthly shifting of federal taxes to states, but was higher than the normal monthly devolution amount of 591.40 billion rupees, the government said.

"One advance installment, in addition to the regular installment due in June 2023 is being released to states to enable them to speed up capital spending," the statement said.

