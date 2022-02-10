India wheat exports set for record with shipments surge

India wheat exports set for record with rare surge in shipments

India is one of the world’s biggest producers of the grain, but typically sells little abroad

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Feb 10 2022, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 09:05 ist
The country is expected to ship a record 7 million tonnes in the 2021-22 year. Credit: PTI File Photo

By Megan Durisin,

India is making a rare appearance near the ranks of the world’s wheat-trade heavyweights this season.

The country is expected to ship a record 7 million tonnes in the 2021-22 year, the US Department of Agriculture forecast on Wednesday. That’s more than double the prior season and will rank the nation as the world’s ninth-largest shipper.

India is one of the world’s biggest producers of the grain, but typically sells little abroad. This season, surging prices across major shippers and export restrictions in Russia helped boost the appeal of its supply, with cargoes making inroads in nearby markets like Bangladesh. 

“India’s export pace continues to be robust, and its prices are competitive in Asian markets,” USDA said in its monthly world supply and demand report.

