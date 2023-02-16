Indian-American Neal Mohan to be next YouTube CEO

Indian-American Neal Mohan taking over as YouTube CEO as Susan Wojcicki steps down

Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014

PTI
PTI, New York,
  • Feb 16 2023, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 23:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki,who has led the global online video-sharing and social media platform for the last nine years, is stepping down from her role and will be replaced by her longtime Indian-American lieutenant Neal Mohan.

Wojcicki, 54, said she in her blog post that she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about." Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.

YouTube's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.

