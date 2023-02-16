Indian-American Neal Mohan taking over as YouTube CEO as Susan Wojcicki steps down

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki,who has led the global online video-sharing and social media platform for the last nine years, is stepping down from her role and will be replaced by her longtime Indian-American lieutenant Neal Mohan.
Today, after nearly 25 years at @Google, I’m stepping back to start a new chapter. I'm inspired every day by creators around the world who bring people together on @YouTube. It's been an honor to have a front row seat to this incredible community. https://t.co/063sYalPzX
— Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) February 16, 2023
Wojcicki, 54, said she in her blog post that she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about." Wojcicki, who was previously a senior vice president for ad products at Google, became CEO of YouTube in 2014.
YouTube's chief product officer, Neal Mohan, will be the new head of YouTube, she said.
