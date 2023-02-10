Indian automaker Mahindra's Q3 profit misses estimates on higher costs

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, as higher expenses offset strong demand for its passenger cars.
Mahindra, which is known for XUV, Thar and Scorpio cars, said profit rose to Rs.1528 crore ($185.2 million) in the three months ended December 31, from Rs. 1335 crore a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting a profit of Rs.1761 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
