Indian automaker Mahindra's Q3 profit misses estimates on higher costs

Mahindra's Q3 profit misses estimates on higher costs

Mahindra, which is known for XUV, Thar and Scorpio cars, said profit rose to Rs.1528 crore in 3 months ended December 31

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 10 2023, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 17:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, as higher expenses offset strong demand for its passenger cars.

Mahindra, which is known for XUV, Thar and Scorpio cars, said profit rose to Rs.1528 crore ($185.2 million) in the three months ended December 31, from Rs. 1335 crore a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of Rs.1761 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data. 

