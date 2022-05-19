Indian, Chinese companies take lead in use of AI: IBM

Indian, Chinese companies take lead in use of artificial intelligence: IBM

The survey found that over 50%of IT professionals in India at companies exploring or deploying AI say their organisations plan to invest in R&D

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 19 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 22:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian and Chinese companies are taking lead in use of artificial intelligence compared to their peers in major technically-advanced countries, an IBM survey report said on Thursday.

According to the survey, 35 per cent of companies globally reported using AI in their business and when compared with 2021, organisations are 13 per cent more likely to have adopted AI in 2022.

"Chinese and Indian companies are leading the way, with nearly 60 per cent of IT professionals in those countries saying their organisations already actively use AI, compared with lagging markets like South Korea (22 per cent), Australia (24 per cent) the US (25 per cent) and the UK (26 per cent)," IBM's Global AI Adoption Index 2022 said.

It said that IT professionals in the financial services, media, energy, automotive, oil and aerospace industries are most likely to report their companies have actively deployed AI, while organisations in industries such as retail, travel and government/ federal services and healthcare are the least likely.

The survey was conducted from March 30-April 12, 2022, among a sample of 7,502 senior business decision-makers with some influence over their company's IT decisions, including 500 respondents each in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, China, India, Singapore, Australia, Canada, UAE, and South Korea, and 1,000 respondents in across the Latin America region (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru), the report said.

"Fifty-seven per cent of IT professionals in India report that their organisations have actively deployed AI in their business, and over a quarter (27 per cent) indicate that their organizations are exploring the use of AI. Adoption is being driven by advances that make AI more accessible for companies (50 per cent), and the increasing amount of AI embedded into standard off the shelf business applications (46 per cent)," the report said.

The survey found that over 50 per cent of IT professionals in India at companies exploring or deploying AI say their organisations plan to invest in research and development (56 per cent), building proprietary AI solutions (54 per cent) and reskilling and workforce development (52 per cent) in the next year.

"The greatest barrier to successful AI adoption, according to IT professionals in India at organisations exploring or deploying AI, is limited AI skills, expertise or knowledge (38 per cent)," the report said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IBM
Business News
India
China
Artificial Intelligence

What's Brewing

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

In a first, Qatar FIFA WC to feature female referees

In a first, Qatar FIFA WC to feature female referees

World's highest weather station set up on Mount Everest

World's highest weather station set up on Mount Everest

In the mood for mango

In the mood for mango

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

 