Indian Crypto companies have 'systems' in place after FTX collapse

Learning from the crypto giant FTX’s fall to bankruptcy, now, Indian startups that deal with crypto asset management have their strategies in place to avoid an FTX-like situation where the customers fled the exchange over fears about capital insufficiency.

Considering the devastation that followed the bankruptcy, investors have been anxious about the transparency and internal controls of the crypto companies.

In a report by The Economic Times, Indian crypto companies have said that they have “systems in place” to avoid the replication of the FTX crisis.

"We have been around in the cryptocurrency space for five years now and have survived many ups and downs. We have always maintained that user funds are of prime importance, and one should never risk them," said Edul Patel, co-founder Mudrex, one of the leading crypto investment platforms.

Ever since more than one million investors have been affected by the collapse of FTX, other crypto companies have become more aware of the need to ensure security of the user funds.

Most Indian crypto companies adhere to the basic norm of crypto security, “not your keys, not your coins,” meaning that investors can never be certain of the holdings in their wallet if they personally do not have the control/keys for it.

KoinBasket’s Khaleelulla Baig said that under his firm, the users get to keep their assets in their choice of wallets, rather than him taking the “headache” of taking their custody.

"We use multi-signature storage for user funds with BitGo, the industry leader, to process withdrawals. We advise users to keep control of their bitcoin using a hardware wallet or a multi-signature wallet and not trust any entity to store their digital assets," said Mohammed Roshan, co-founder of GoSats, a Bitcoin stacking company.

Keeping the custody of crypto as the utmost priority, Manan Vora from Liminal, a self custody wallet management solution said that “we have joined hands with leading blockchains like Polygon, Tezos, Avalanche, etc, where we are supporting them and the projects built on these blockchains with crypto custody solutions to ensure the utmost safety and security.”

Along with the increasing efforts of the crypto companies to ensure security, there has been an increase in the number of queries regarding self-custody solutions, hinting at the rise in caution among the investors.