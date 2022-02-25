Indian equities rebound; Sensex settles over 1,300 pts

Indian equities rebound; Sensex closes up over 1,300 pts

Thursday's bloodbath in the financial markets was triggered after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 17:12 ist
Coming to Friday, Sensex settled 2.4 per cent or 1,329 points up at 55,859 points, whereas Nifty 2.5 per cent or 410 points up at 16,658 points. Credit: PTI Photo

India's key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- managed to recover some portion of its losses that it suffered the previous day.

Thursday's bloodbath in the financial markets was triggered after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine. Reacting to the news, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell 4.7-4.8 per cent.

Coming to Friday, Sensex settled 2.4 per cent or 1,329 points up at 55,859 points, whereas Nifty 2.5 per cent or 410 points up at 16,658 points.

"Domestic indices staged a firm recovery tracking positive cues from global markets and took advantage of lower valuations following the massive sell-off in the previous session," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Global markets took a breather as the fresh US sanctions did not target Russia's oil exports nor their access to the Swift global payment network."

However, the market will continue to remain volatile tracking the new developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, Nair added.

According to Anuj Gaur, Director of IBBM: "Every country's economy is connected to each other due to the globalization factor; any war escalation will keep a direct impact on the Indian economy also."

"Though sensex is up and rebound today to certain points but it will be in fear until the situation becomes normal."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Nifty
Markets
Stocks
BSE
NSE
Sensex

What's Brewing

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

 