Indian exports up 33% to $7.63 bn during Jan 1-7 period

Indian exports up 33% to $7.63 billion during Jan 1-7 period

Exports stood at $5.73 billion during the same period last year

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2022, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 17:34 ist

The country's exports grew 33.16 per cent to $7.63 billion during January 1-7 period on account of healthy performance by various sectors, including engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery, according to preliminary data from the commerce ministry.

Exports stood at $5.73 billion during the same period last year.

During the first week of this month, imports rose about 33 per cent to $11.60 billion as compared to $8.72 billion in the same period of 2021.

Imports, excluding petroleum, increased in the period under review by 29.88 per cent over the same period of 2020-21, as per the data.

The ministry has expressed confidence that the healthy growth rate would help in achieving the target of $400 billion worth goods exports this fiscal.

The country's merchandise exports in December 2021 surged 37 per cent on an annual basis to $37.29 billion, the highest-ever monthly figure.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Export
Trade
business
India News

What's Brewing

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Comeback kings India eye history

Comeback kings India eye history

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

 