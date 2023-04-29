Indian firms yet to receive dividends worth $400 million from Russian oil projects

Dividends of as much as $400 million to 4 Indian companies for their stakes in Russian oil assets are stuck due to problems in payments triggered by Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a government source said on Saturday.
As a result of the sanctions, banking channels have not been available to repatriate the $300 million to $400 million in dividend payments since last year as Russia is out of the SWIFT global payment system, the source told reporters.
The affected companies are ONGC Videsh Ltd, Oil India, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Indian Oil Corp, the source said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan
Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run
Abhilash Tomy finishes second in Golden Globe Race
New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird
Pampered summers
From Allahabad to Prayagraj
AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security
Lankan dancers wow Bengaluru in tourism roadshow
DH Toon | Snake's side of the story