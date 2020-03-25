Indian gas importer Petronet LNG issues force majeure notice to Qatargas: Sources

India's top gas importer Petronet LNG has issued force majeure notice to Qatargas seeking to delay loading of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes under long-term deals as local gas demand has dropped, two sources familiar with the matter said.

"It seems demand will fall drastically as industrial production is curtailed to a great extent and demand for gas will fall further," said one of the sources, after India imposed a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Petronet and Qatar Petroleum, the parent of Qatargas, did not immediately respond to Reuters' emails seeking comment.