'Petronet LNG issues force majeure notice to Qatargas'

Indian gas importer Petronet LNG issues force majeure notice to Qatargas: Sources

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 25 2020, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 23:40 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

India's top gas importer Petronet LNG has issued force majeure notice to Qatargas seeking to delay loading of liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes under long-term deals as local gas demand has dropped, two sources familiar with the matter said.

"It seems demand will fall drastically as industrial production is curtailed to a great extent and demand for gas will fall further," said one of the sources, after India imposed a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Petronet and Qatar Petroleum, the parent of Qatargas, did not immediately respond to Reuters' emails seeking comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Petronet
LNG
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19 Lockdown: 4 weddings and a pandemic

COVID-19 Lockdown: 4 weddings and a pandemic

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

 