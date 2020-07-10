Indian govt had $76.16 million outstanding loans from RBI in July 3 week

Govt had $76.16 mn loans from RBI in July 3 week

Reuters, Bengaluru,
  Jul 10 2020
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 18:48 ist

The Indian government had 5.73 billion rupees ($76.16 million) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 3, according to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the prior week.

State governments had 70.04 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended July 3, compared with 34.16 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed. ($1 = 75.2357 Indian rupees)

