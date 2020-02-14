Indian govt's outstanding loans from RBI at $3.27 bln in week to February 7

The Indian government had 233.24 billion rupees ($3.27 billion)of outstanding loans with the Reserve Bank of India under ways and means advances in the week ended Feb. 7, according to the central bank's weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 735.45 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week ended Jan 31.

State governments had loans worth 99.27 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended Feb. 7, compared with 12.10 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

($1 = 71.3713 Indian rupees)