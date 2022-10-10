Indian Immunologicals to invest Rs 700 crore for new animal vaccine unit in Hyderabad

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) announced it would invest Rs 700 crore to set up a new animal vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley.

The unit, according to IIL, is intended to produce vaccines against foot and mouth disease (FMD), and other emerging diseases in animals. The facility will create about 750 jobs, and would double IIL’s capacity of FMD vaccine production to 600 million doses per annum.

IIL, a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is already one of the largest manufacturers of FMD vaccines in the world and is the leading supplier of the vaccine to the central government’s National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP).

The Hyderabad-based company will now invest in the greenfield project—a state-of-the-art fully integrated BSL-3 (Biosafety Level 3) facility for Drug Substance production and respective fill-finish.

While IIL’s existing facility in Gachibowli has a capacity of 300 million doses, IIL’s planned new facility, in Genome Valley’s Phase 3, will add another 300 million doses/annum of FMD vaccine to its capacity.

Genome Valley, India’s first organised cluster for Life Sciences R&D and Clean Manufacturing activities, is home to more than 200 companies including global names such as Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, DuPont, and Bharat Biotech, Biological E.

“Hyderabad is already regarded as the “Vaccine Capital of the World”, and IIL’s expansion further advances our contribution in terms of global health, not just for humans but also for animals,” said Telangana’s IT and industries minister K T Rama Rao on Monday.

Dr Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL, said: “IIL is on an aggressive growth path and our third vaccine facility in Hyderabad will ensure self-sufficiency for our nation in the field of vaccines, thereby saving the exchequer and farmers several thousands of crores of rupees.”