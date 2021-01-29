Indian Oil Corp reports higher profit for Dec quarter

Indian Oil Corp reports higher profit for December quarter

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 29 2021, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 14:20 ist

State-run refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd posted a more than two-fold rise in its profit for the third quarter on Friday, helped by large inventory gains.

Net profit was 49.17 billion rupees ($673.75 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 23.39 billion rupees it reported a year earlier.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose to 1.47 trillion rupees.

($1 = 72.9800 Indian rupees) 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

 