Indian Oil Corp reports higher profit for December quarter

State-run refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd posted a more than two-fold rise in its profit for the third quarter on Friday, helped by large inventory gains.
Net profit was 49.17 billion rupees ($673.75 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 23.39 billion rupees it reported a year earlier.
Revenue from operations during the quarter rose to 1.47 trillion rupees.
($1 = 72.9800 Indian rupees)
