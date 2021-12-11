CEO who fired 900 staff over Zoom 'taking time off'

Indian-origin CEO who fired 900 staff over Zoom 'taking time off': Report

The Indian-origin CEO had issued an apology to his employees for the embarrassing act that made headlines globally

IANS
IANS,
  • Dec 11 2021, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 11:14 ist
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg. Credit: IANS

Indian-origin CEO of Better.com Vishal Garg, who recently was massively trolled for laying off 900 employees over a Zoom meeting call, is "taking time off effective immediately", according to media reports.

According to Motherboard, the digital mortgage company's board of directors said in an email that the company has also hired an outside firm to "do a leadership and cultural assessment".

"Vishal will be taking time off effective immediately. During this interim period, Kevin Ryan as CFO will be managing the day-to-day decisions of the company and he will be reporting to the Board," the company said in an email.

"As well, the Board has engaged an independent third party firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment," it added.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recently, the Indian-origin CEO had issued an apology to his employees for the embarrassing act that made headlines globally and hundreds of memes on social media platforms.

In a letter to employees that was leaked on Blind, an anonymous community app for the workplace, Garg said: "I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you."

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Business News
Zoom

What's Brewing

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

Things you believed when you were little...

Things you believed when you were little...

Sleep precious sleep

Sleep precious sleep

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

 