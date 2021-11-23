Indian realty platform NoBroker valued at $1 bn

Indian realty platform NoBroker valued at $1 billion in new funding round

The company operates across six cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 23 2021, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 16:36 ist
Representative photo. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's NoBroker said on Tuesday it had raised $210 million in a funding round led by global investors General Atlantic and Tiger Global Management, giving the online real estate platform a valuation of $1 billion.

"The current funding will help us reach out to more customers across current and new cities ... will help us deepen our investments in resale and primary sale verticals," NoBroker Chief Business Officer Saurabh Garg said in an emailed statement.

Launched in 2013, NoBroker helps people rent, purchase and sell residential properties, allowing customers to deal with the property owner without having to go through brokers.

The company operates across six cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, and has more than 15 million users and over 7.5 million properties registered on its website.

Indian startups have been on a tear in 2021, with several of them entering the unicorn, or the $1-billion club, while high-profile names such as food delivery firm Zomato and fashion e-commerce company Nykaa have seen blockbuster market debuts.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Realty
Bengaluru
Nykaa

What's Brewing

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

 