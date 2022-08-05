Indian rupee stays firm after RBI's 50 bps hike

Indian rupee stays firm after RBI's 50 bps hike

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the monetary policy committee had decided to raise the key repo rate to 5.40%

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 05 2022, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 15:14 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

The Indian rupee was buoyant in morning trade on Friday, after the country's central bank increased the key interest rate by 50 basis points, which was at the higher end of market expectations.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.02 versus the US dollar by 0542 GMT, having broken above the 79 level briefly. The unit had closed at 79.4650 in the previous session.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the monetary policy committee had decided to raise the key repo rate to 5.40 per cent to tamp stubbornly high inflation, but remained optimistic about domestic growth.

"The policy decision has been more balanced, but front loading continues and a further rate hike is on the cards," Anitha Rangan, an economist with Equirus Group said.

The RBI did not tweak its growth projections so it seems like this rate hike was driven by external factors, such as the US Federal Reserve's moves, to protect the rupee, she added.

The local currency has depreciated more than 6 per cent this year against the greenback like most of its emerging market peers. Before the meeting, markets were split on the likely size of the rate increase, with projections ranging from 25 to 50 bps.

Das in a prepared statement said the bank was watchful of maintaining rupee stability and their interventions using foreign exchange reserves till now have helped contain volatility in the currency.

Markets now await a press conference by the governor that begins at 0630 GMT.

On the day, the rupee was also helped by overnight weakness in oil prices and the dollar.

Meanwhile, India's benchmark bond yields rose to 7.2588 per cent, reversing their declining trend after RBI's hike.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
Business News
RBI
Reserve Bank of India

What's Brewing

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 