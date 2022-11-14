Indian smartphone market dips to three-year low at 43 million in Sep 2022 quarter: Report

Smartphone shipment in India declined by 10 per cent to hit a three-year low of 43 million shipment in the July-September 2022 period, market research firm International Data Corporation said on Monday.

The 5G smartphone share reached 36 per cent of total smartphones during the reported quarter with 16 million units at a slightly higher average selling price of $393, about Rs 32,000, apiece compared to $377, about Rs 30,600, in the previous quarter.

"India smartphone market declined 10 per cent year-over-year (YoY) shipping 43 million units in July-September 2022. This was the lowest third-quarter shipment since 2019 despite an earlier onset of the Diwali festivities. Weakening demand and increasing device prices negatively impacted festive buying," International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report said.

IDC Device Research Associate Vice President Navkendar Singh said that the inventory pile up and post-festive cyclical demand tapering will lead to a muted December 2022 quarter and the annual shipment of 2022 is likely to decline by 8-9 per cent to around 150 million units.

"The major challenges going into 2023 are the impact of inflation on consumer demand, increasing device costs, and slow feature phone-to-smartphone migration. However, the migration of 4G smartphone users to 5G smartphones should give a growth fillip to the market in 2023, especially in the mid-premium and above segments," Singh said.

According to the report, online channels had the upper hand during the September 2022 quarter as they clocked a record 58 per cent share, although with flat year-over-year growth with shipment of 25 million units.

"Multiple rounds of eTailer sales (The Big Billion Days on Flipkart and Amazon Great India festival) were supported by preferential platform pricing, online exclusive deals, and offers and discounts. Amidst all the action in the online channels, offline shipments declined by 20 per cent YoY as they struggled to generate demand while competing with aggressive online plays," the report said.

MediaTek-based smartphones increased to 47 per cent of the total market, while Qualcomm's decreased to 25 per cent with UNISOC following at 15 per cent.

Xiaomi led the smartphone market during the quarter with 21.2 per cent share while Apple led the premium category with a 63 per cent share in the segment.

Xiaomi maintained its lead, but with declining shipments of 18 per cent YoY in the September 2022 quarter. More than 70 per cent of shipments went to online channels, resulting in a share of 27 per cent of the online channel (including sub-brand POCO)," the report said.

Samsung regained second slot with 18.5 per cent share. It was followed by Vivo with 14.6 per cent share, Realme 14.2 per cent and Oppo 12.5 per cent market share.

"The sub-$300 segment underperformed, as shipments declined by 15 per cent YoY. The premium segment of over $500 continued to remain the highest growing price band with 64 per cent growth YoY and 8 per cent share. Apple led with a 63 per cent share of that space, followed by Samsung with 22 per cent and OnePlus with nine per cent," the report said.